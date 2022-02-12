‘Chief Cuddle Officer’: Therapy dog offers children support in court proceedings

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Social Worker Geoff Auerbach has a tough job working out of his cubicle in Summit County ‘s Juvenile Court, protecting children in the CASA program, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

He now shares his cubby with a new co-worker, a three and a half year old Collie mix named Tater Tot.

“I’ve had him for a couple years. I’ve been wanting to use him in a professional capacity for a while now,” he said.

The professional therapy dog provides comfort and support to children involved in court proceedings.

“Most adults are stressed out about having to go to court and come before a judge, and I think that’s just multiplied for a younger child,” said Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio.

She says they have been able to work with Avery, the therapy dog at the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, and saw positive results.

“Avery made that a very easy decision for us to jump on board and try to have something here for our youth on a more permanent basis,” she said.

Before he belonged to Auerbach, Tater Tot completed an 18-month training program, facilitated by Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education & Services while being fostered by an inmate program participant at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Kansas.

Tater Tot will be working with both the CASA program and Restore Court, which is a specialized docket for juvenile victims of or those at high risk for human trafficking.

Magistrate Amber Crowe knows the trauma these children face. “Just the ability to know that you have somebody up there next to you is huge and it’s going to be great for these kids who are going through the toughest times of their lives.”

Geoff says Tater Tot knows 56 commands. One of his favorites is giving a hug.

“I hope we can find good use for him. It’s still kind of new, it’s still kind of an innovative thing,” Auerbach said.

Tater Tot has already been present when a child met with the judge and in court for one trial so far. Geoff says it’s amazing to see him at work.

“Just how sweet he is and how kids kind of gravitate to him,” Auerbach said.

The “Chief Cuddle Officer,” as his work badge reads, has truly become family, helping to reduce stress in the whole building.

“Quite frankly, I think Tater Tot lends some support to us who maybe sometimes experience secondary trauma as a result of the very tough stories that we hear each and every day,” said Teodosio.

Crowe says she looks forward to seeing him every day.

“This goodness is here for all of us, all of the kids and for all of the families that we serve,” Crowe said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.