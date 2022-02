In 1951, at the mere age of five years old, Neil Young became partially paralyzed from contracting polio. Joni Mitchell was just nine years old when she was hospitalized with the same disease. These two have quite a bit in common: aside from the fact they both were drastically affected by polio at an extremely young age, they both grew up to be iconic singers and they both have decided to champion against the spread of anti-vaccine propaganda. Mitchell and Young, as well as a number of other notable musicians and podcasters, have withdrawn their content from Spotify—the platform home to Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO