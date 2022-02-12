ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Bitcoin and the Legend of Prometheus

cryptonews.com
 3 days ago

In this video, YouTuber Power Laws, turns Aleks...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

theretronetwork.com

BraveStarr: The Legend Review

In my last post here, I stated that I think BraveStarr is one of the best 80s cartoons to adapt to a movie. I’ve long felt this way, so it came as a surprise to me when I found out Bravestarr already had a movie and a theatrical release at that! BraveStarr: The Legend had a very small release in 1988 and told the tale of the titular hero’s origin: how he received his powers, how he arrived on New Texas, and how he met the other protectors of Fort Kerium. Why Filmation chose to tell all of this after the series had already run its course, I’ll never know, but I’m glad I had a chance to check it out.
MOVIES
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Paris Phillips Looks Stunning After Dramatic Weight Loss

Fans of the reality franchise Love & Hip Hop were first introduced to Paris Phillips when she appeared on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood back in 2018, and many viewers may have seen the reality star when she was featured on R&B singer K Michelle's series K. Michelle: My Life as the artist's best friend, confidante, and manager. During Season 5 of L&HHH, some of you may not know the two had a huge falling out after K confronted her former assistant for supposedly using her credit card without permission.
WEIGHT LOSS
Empire

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Review

Pokémon fans have been clamouring for an open-world take on the monster-battling mega hit for years, but the closest the series came was the “Wild Areas” in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Pokémon Legends: Arceus still isn’t that open-world game fans have been wanting - not quite - but it is, hands down, the best Pokémon game in years.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptonews.com

YouTube Eyes Metaverse, Blockchain, NFT Features As Creator Program Hits 2M Users

In 2022, YouTube aims to roll out a number of new functionalities, tools, and products for the company’s creators, viewers, and partners -- and per Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer at the platform, some of the features will also be related to the metaverse, blockchain, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), while looking at how these can be used to ensure more engagement from the platform's users.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prometheus
GIZORAMA

Apex Legends: Defiance is Here

Play the new limited-time Control mode, welcome Mad Maggie to the Games and unlock rewards just for logging in during our 3rd Anniversary celebration!. It’s a new season of the Apex Games in Apex Legends: Defiance. To celebrate our 3rd anniversary, we’re introducing a new mode, a new Legend, and giving away more rewards than ever before.
VIDEO GAMES
thisis50.com

Cyph360 “New Legends” EP

Cyph360 is back with a new EP titled “New Legends” produced by Mad Knocks. This is his first project of the year. This EP follows up his project “Corner Store Conversations,” which got him nominated for Rapper Of The Year. He has released 4 mixtapes, 4 EP’s, 2 movies 18 books, proving he’s an extraordinary writer. Cyph360 is no stranger to the industry, besides being an artist, he was also a featured writer on Sway’s Universe and wrote for The Jasmine Brand, ThisIs50, Tracy Mitchell VA and also worked for Para/Sony Records. Working with artist such as Bianca Bonnie, (Love&Hip Hop NY) and Sharaya J (The Four).
MUSIC
dbltap.com

Is Charmander in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Pokemon fans are wondering whether or not they can catch the fan-favorite fire-type, Charmander, in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This is a good question, as all of the previous Pokemon games have included Charmander in some way shape or form. It and the other starter Pokemon available in the Kanto region—Bulbasaur and Squirtle—have made homes for themselves in trainers’ hearts since their release. However, it appears that they may have gone missing in the latest franchise release, Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptonews.com

Fire, Bitcoin and Teleportation with Aleks Svetski

In this video, Marty Bent, host of the Tales From The Crypt podcast, sits down with Amber founder Aleksandar Svetski, to discuss his latest article "Bitcoin, Fire, and Teleportation." The episode was live-streamed on February 11, 2022.
MARKETS
IGN

Grid Legends - Features Trailer

The latest trailer for Grid Legends shows off some of the upcoming game's features, including a peek at the locations, cars, new race modes, story mode, and more. Grid Legends launches on February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Origin.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Tips for Control in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ newest limited-time mode Control will be bringing a more traditional flavor of shooter experience to the battle royale. Players may be familiar with the capture zones, infinite respawns, and loadouts from other contemporary titles, but Apex puts its own spin on a variety of these mechanics. With map events occurring every few minutes, an evolving Ratings system, and unique spawn mechanics, there are a number of ways to help secure victory for your team.
VIDEO GAMES
westsidenewsny.com

A Time for Legends® Valentines Spectacular

Live in person performance on Saturday, February 12 at 7:30PM at the OFC Creations Theatre Center Main Stage. A Time for Legends® presents award winning, international tribute artists from Canada and the USA. This Vegas-style spectacular celebrates the most romantic time of the year, Valentine’s weekend, presenting tribute artists: The Blues Brothers, Elton John, and Elvis! Each universally-renowned performer not only looks and sounds like the star they portray, they transform themselves through hours of practice at their craft.
ENTERTAINMENT
westviewnews.org

The Myths and Legends of Alexander the Great

Every summer I have to reorganize my bookshelves. Over the course of the school year I acquire a huge number of new texts; and it has become increasingly difficult to find space for all of them. Consequently, I have had to go through my old books and novels to see what I can donate to local thrift shops and churches in order to clear up some room. During one of these summer cleanings, I found one of my favorite childhood books about Alexander the Great. I have vivid memories of reading this book while my dad drove me to elementary school. Even though I have always gotten carsick when reading in the car, I still powered through in this case because I was so enraptured by Alexander’s story. The illustrations in this book set my mind on fire, and I couldn’t help but daydream about images of Alexander the Great’s historic fight with the Persian Empire, his friendship with his reliable steed Bucephalus, and his ultimate mission to become the king of Asia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outsiderclub.com

A Chance Encounter With an Investment Legend

Never act upon wishful thinking. Act without checking the facts, and chances are that you will be swept away along with the mob. Legendary investor Jim Rogers, everyone. The guy with the bowtie. He was the co-founder of the Quantum Fund with George Soros and made an absolute fortune shorting the British Pound. The Quantum portfolio gained 4,200% from 1973 to 1980.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

10th Anniversary of NordVPN: Discounts and More!

Disclaimer: The following article is part of Cryptonews Deals Series and was written as a promotional article in collaboration with the sponsor of this offer. If your company has an exclusive promotion that you would like to share with our readers, we invite you to reach out to us. Let’s build together.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Ertha Metaverse Sells Rome NFT for Record USD 120k

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Ertha Metaverse looks unstoppable on its path to becoming the industry’s top metaverse. The project is already recognized as having one of the most searched-for tokens in GameFi and at the time of writing, holds a fully diluted market cap in excess of USD 380 million. Today its developers have announced that a new sales record has been set.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptonews.com

How Disney Is Leaning Into the Metaverse

Disney CEO Bob Chapek talks about Disney's foray into the metaverse. He speaks with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology." The segment aired on February 12, 2022.
BUSINESS
ab-gaming.com

Achilles: Legends Untold Take Control Of The Legend

Achilles: Legends Untold is a new isometric action RPG game, greatly inspired by the souls-like genre and old-school hack and slash games. Developed and published by Dark Point Games. Take part in the journey of Achilles, who stands between the centuries-long conflict between Hades and Ares. His journey will take...
VIDEO GAMES
Urban Milwaukee

Prometheus Trio Horses Around

A piano trio constructed of unpublished fragments composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, pieces written by one of America’s most important contemporary composers, and a work inspired by a collection of Ukrainian folk songs. All are on the program to be performed February 7 and 8 by the Prometheus Trio: violinist Margot Schwartz, cellist Scott Tisdel, and pianist Stefanie Jacob.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

