Bitcoin and the Legend of Prometheus

Cyph360 is back with a new EP titled “New Legends” produced by Mad Knocks. This is his first project of the year. This EP follows up his project “Corner Store Conversations,” which got him nominated for Rapper Of The Year. He has released 4 mixtapes, 4 EP’s, 2 movies 18 books, proving he’s an extraordinary writer. Cyph360 is no stranger to the industry, besides being an artist, he was also a featured writer on Sway’s Universe and wrote for The Jasmine Brand, ThisIs50, Tracy Mitchell VA and also worked for Para/Sony Records. Working with artist such as Bianca Bonnie, (Love&Hip Hop NY) and Sharaya J (The Four).
Comments / 0