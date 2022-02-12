Bitcoin and the Legend of Prometheus

Every summer I have to reorganize my bookshelves. Over the course of the school year I acquire a huge number of new texts; and it has become increasingly difficult to find space for all of them. Consequently, I have had to go through my old books and novels to see what I can donate to local thrift shops and churches in order to clear up some room. During one of these summer cleanings, I found one of my favorite childhood books about Alexander the Great. I have vivid memories of reading this book while my dad drove me to elementary school. Even though I have always gotten carsick when reading in the car, I still powered through in this case because I was so enraptured by Alexander’s story. The illustrations in this book set my mind on fire, and I couldn’t help but daydream about images of Alexander the Great’s historic fight with the Persian Empire, his friendship with his reliable steed Bucephalus, and his ultimate mission to become the king of Asia.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO