Watch: Hamidou Diallo busts out windmill jam

By Jordan Wolf
 3 days ago
Hamidou Diallo won the NBA Slam Dunk contest in 2019. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Hamidou Diallo has a reputation as a high flyer -- he won the 2019 Slam Dunk Contest, after all. But even after countless highlight jams, he still finds ways to amaze with his hops.

Diallo threw down yet another impressive dunk on Friday, adding to his already-stocked stable of supreme slams. It came midway through the Pistons' game against the Hornets, in which Diallo came off the bench but made as big of an impact as anyone for Detroit.

The play started with Cory Joseph pulling in a defensive rebound and pushing the tempo in transition. He found Isaiah Stewart in the paint, but Stewart couldn't get his shot to fall, and it was hauled in by Mason Plumlee.

A 6-11 center not exactly known for his handles, Plumlee took just one dribble before he had it stolen away from him by Diallo. With nobody left in the paint, he was clear for takeoff.

The dunk cut the Hornets' lead to 10, but the Pistons trailed by around that much for most of the game.

Diallo has flourished since joining the Pistons in 2021, when he was traded by the Thunder for Svi Mykhailiuk and a second-round pick. Diallo finished last season averaging a career-high 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, and is on a similar pace this season; entering Friday, he averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 boards per contest.

