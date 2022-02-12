ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jamaican Bobsled Team 2022 Olympics Denver Sponsor

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 3 days ago

The Jamaican bobsled team became a pop-culture phenomenon after the four-man squad representing the Caribbean nation, where temperatures seldom dip below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, competed during the...

rockydailynews.com

heraldcourier.com

WINTER OLYMPICS: Abdul-Saboor returns to the bobsled

The football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was taking part in an intrasquad scrimmage prior to the 2005 season when hard-hitting linebacker Ben Robertson set his sights on bringing down a freshman running back by the name of Hakeem Abdul-Saboor. That was a task easier...
#Jamaican#1988 Winter Olympics#Bobsled
WILX-TV

Germany Dominating Olympic Bobsled

BEIJING (AP) - There’s never been an instance of one nation sweeping the medals in an Olympic bobsled event. Germany has a chance to change that. The world’s sliding superpower grabbed three of the top four spots at the midpoint of the two-man competition at the Beijing Olympics.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Does an Olympic Bobsled Weigh?

Team USA’s strong Monday at the Winter Olympics in Beijing was capped off by Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor taking gold and silver in the women’s monobob. The American duo will return to the track Tuesday at 1:10 a.m. ET for the two-women race. So how does this sport — which returns to American television screens every four years — work?
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainer competes in first Olympics with USA bobsled team

BETHEL, Maine — On Monday morning, Mainer Frankie Del Duca made his Olympic debut with Team USA, competing in the two-man bobsled. Del Duca is a Bethel native. He attended Telstar High School and was a top sprinter at the University of Maine. Del Duca and his partner, Hakeem...
On3.com

Herschel Walker's Olympics attempt: the 1992 bobsled team

Herschel Walker’s Olympics experiment used to seem a lot crazier to me. Then he went into politics and nothing about Herschel really surprises me anymore, in hindsight anyway. ***A pretty firm aside before the fun begins – we don’t cover politics here. This isn’t cable news or...
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Racing News

Greg Biffle returns to NASCAR in 2022

Today’s official announcement confirmed the earlier rumor of his NASCAR Cup Series return. Last week, it was rumored that Greg Biffle would return to the NASCAR Cup Series. However, that rumor was only spread as Biffle was seen getting fitted for a seat. Now, that rumor has been confirmed.
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the huge muscle transformation

According to Daily Express, Tiger Woods looks to have gone through a huge muscle transformation as he continues his recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles last year. Tiger Woods, situation. Ahead of the 2022 Genesis Invitational next week, Pop Stroke - a golf course designed...
KFOR

Meet the 2022 U.S. bobsled Olympic team

Here’s a look at the names you’ll need to know as you follow Team USA in bobsled during the Winter Olympics:. Like many bobsledders, brakewoman Sylvia Hoffman has been passionate about a number of sports throughout her life. She originally played basketball for Louisiana State University Shreveport. Several years after graduating, she was asked to join the training camp for USA Bobsled — but initially declined due to finances. Hoffman took up weightlifting and competed internationally, but her athletic dreams really rocketed after participating in reality TV show Scouting Camp: Next Olympic Hopeful. USA Bobsled again took notice, and invited her to attend rookie training camp. That same calendar year, Hoffman won the Rookie Push and National Push Championships.
wfla.com

Meet the 2022 U.S. bobsled Olympic team

KSN.com

Meet the 2022 U.S. bobsled Olympic team

