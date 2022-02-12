ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Former professor to plead to defrauding Chinese students

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3nL6_0eCLhSqp00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor has agreed to plead guilty to federal crimes connected to defrauding Chinese graduate students and visiting scholars.

The Journal Sentinel reported that according to a plea agreement filed Friday in federal court, Yue Liu created a foundation to help foreign graduate students at UW-Milwaukee meet various expenses. Students wired $1.1 million to the foundation between 2016 and 2020.

Liu used some of the money to pay personal expenses and repay the university for research expenses. A relative also paid Liu to become a research assistant at the school and several visiting scholars from China also paid him to spend time on campus.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Blank: Political divide is greatest threat to UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s outgoing chancellor is warning regents that the state’s political polarization is the greatest threat to the school’s existence. Rebecca Blank gave a farewell address to regents on Thursday. She will leave Madison to become president of Northwestern University this summer. Blank called the state’s political divide the “greatest existential threat” to UW-Madison....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy