Fnatic marksman Upset is sitting atop the ranks in terms of KDA for the 2022 LEC Spring Split, according to a popular League of Legends statistics site Oracle’s Elixir. The AD carry has put up impressive numbers so far this year, despite his team losing three games in the first half of the regular season. Fnatic lost against Rogue and G2 Esports in week three and failed to win against Excel Esports in week four. Thus, the squad is in second place right now alongside G2, who also have a 6-3 record.

