Missouri Sex Offender Sentenced To 10 Years For Possessing Child Porn

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – A Columbia, Missouri, sex offender was sentenced in federal court today for possessing child pornography.

Joseph Lynn Clark, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 12, 2021, Clark pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. Clark, who has a prior state conviction for possessing child pornography, admitted that he uploaded child pornography to his Google account.

On Oct. 30, 2020, a detective with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting 92 files that appeared to be child pornography in Clark’s Google Photos account. On Jan. 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Clark’s residence and Clark was arrested. Officers seized Clark’s iPhones, laptop computer, iPad, and electronic storage devices.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Boone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.

