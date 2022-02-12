Clearwater Police On The Scene Of Motorcycle Crash On Court St., One Trauma Alert

CLEARWATER, FL. – Clearwater Police officers are on the scene of a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Court Street.

Westbound traffic between MLK and Myrtle Avenue is closed as the investigation is conducted.

The motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred just before 8:30 this evening.

No other vehicles were involved. Eastbound traffic is not affected.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here.