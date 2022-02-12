ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OZARKS TONIGHT: More foster parents are needed in Missouri

By Heather Lewis
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Every year 7,000 children enter Missouri’s foster care system, according to the Missouri Alliance for Children and Families (MACF) . There are currently around 14,000 children in the state’s custody.

“We do have a great need for foster families throughout the state,” The Director of Resource Development MACF Karie Scott-Roark said.

MACF is a non-profit organization that serves children, youth, and their families connected to the foster system. It also provides wraparound services to help provide a successful outcome for both children and their families.

Licensing Supervisor Kent Ferguson said about 40% of the children in state care are placed with a relative or family friend. The remaining foster families available, on average, have to take two children to provide enough housing. Instability is a challenge for youth.

“The average youth in foster care moves about three to four times a year, from one type of placement to another,” Ferguson said. “I’ve worked with kids in the past that have moved over 10 times in a year and upwards of 40 to 50 times within five years.”

There are different levels of licensing to become a foster parent. Ferguson said respite providers are also needed.

“They provide a place for a kid to go just for a weekend, which is also extremely important and gives foster parents a break,” Ferguson said.

To learn more information, call The Missouri Alliance for Children and Families main office in Jefferson City at (573) 556-8090 or follow the organization on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 7

Amylou Fox
3d ago

If Missouri would be more PRO FAMILY. And work on reuniting families and offer better counseling and stop working with Great Circle , Missouri wouldn't need as many Foster families.

Reply(1)
3
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLR10 News

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD: Llama-gram delivers love to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Chocolate, flowers and stuffed animals are the quintessential Valentine’s Day gift. But in Creedstown Ranch in Rogersville, sending a real-life stuffed animal will be the way to go this holiday.  Jason Farley is the mastermind behind the Llama-gram.  “Llamas are kind of trendy right now,” laughs Farley.  While it may not be the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Schools add no tax increase, levy transfer on April ballot

OZARK, Mo. — Ozark residents will have the opportunity to vote on two different questions relating to the school district. The first question, if passed, will construct three storm shelters through a $19 million no tax increase bond. The storm shelters will be at Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center, Ozark Middle School and Ozark High […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

MSU professor mentors young black girls in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Body image. Racism. Hip hop. They all make an impact in how black women view themselves. Doctor Ashley Payne of Missouri State University is a psychology professor who mentors young black girls, focusing on hip hop-based education. “I look at identity development and how hip-hop influences identity development,” Payne said. “I also look […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants work to manage Valentine’s Day rush amid worker shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Restaurants have been slammed with customers on Monday (2/14/22) for Valentine’s Day. As they deal with worker shortages, restaurant owners are doing their best to manage the rush. At Salvatore’s Fresh Ristorante Italiano in Ozark, Owner Daniel Oawster said staff members are working extra hours this week for the holiday. “This week […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
