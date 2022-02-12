OZARKS TONIGHT: More foster parents are needed in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Every year 7,000 children enter Missouri’s foster care system, according to the Missouri Alliance for Children and Families (MACF) . There are currently around 14,000 children in the state’s custody.

“We do have a great need for foster families throughout the state,” The Director of Resource Development MACF Karie Scott-Roark said.

MACF is a non-profit organization that serves children, youth, and their families connected to the foster system. It also provides wraparound services to help provide a successful outcome for both children and their families.

Licensing Supervisor Kent Ferguson said about 40% of the children in state care are placed with a relative or family friend. The remaining foster families available, on average, have to take two children to provide enough housing. Instability is a challenge for youth.

“The average youth in foster care moves about three to four times a year, from one type of placement to another,” Ferguson said. “I’ve worked with kids in the past that have moved over 10 times in a year and upwards of 40 to 50 times within five years.”

There are different levels of licensing to become a foster parent. Ferguson said respite providers are also needed.

“They provide a place for a kid to go just for a weekend, which is also extremely important and gives foster parents a break,” Ferguson said.

To learn more information, call The Missouri Alliance for Children and Families main office in Jefferson City at (573) 556-8090 or follow the organization on Facebook .

