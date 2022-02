CELINA — Wapakoneta came into Friday’s game against the Celina Bulldogs expecting a close game, while also looking to extend the Redskin’s win streak to nine. The Redskins did end up getting into a close game with the Bulldogs narrowly pulling off the 32-30 victory thanks to a last-second shot from Braeden Goulet giving Wapakoneta the lead as time was expiring. Celina lead for most of the game only allowing Wapakoneta to have the lead at two points in the game, early in the first quarter as Wapakoneta was able to score first. Celina was able to score nine straight and kept a lead all the way until right before the finish line. Wapakoneta was able to end the game on a four-point run, just enough to edge Celina on the road.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO