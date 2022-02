(New York, NY) — Sarah Palin’s lawyers say the New York Times libeled her in a 2017 editorial linking her to a shooting in Arizona because of a conservative vendetta. T he former Alaska governor’s attorney criticized the newspaper’s decision to mention her political action committee while referencing the 2011 shooting that wounded then-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. He said it was a “common thread” at the Times to paint Republicans badly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO