Backed by freshly invoked emergency powers, Canadian officials on Tuesday looked to bring an end to weeks of trucker-led protests that have paralyzed the capital Ottawa and snarled vital border crossings with the United States. In the capital, truckers hardened their stance -- moving big rigs into positions that could be more difficult to dislodge, and posted signs on their vehicles that read: "Hold the line." Several protesters told AFP they were unruffled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invoking of the Emergencies Act and calls to the protesters to end their "illegal" blockades and "go home." It marked only the second time in Canadian history such powers have been invoked in peacetime.

PROTESTS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO