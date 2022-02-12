Flower still available at local shop

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a court filing showed on Tuesday, after she accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her more than two decades ago when she was 17. Giuffre sued the Duke of York last August,...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style...
(CNN) — An American Airlines flight was diverted to Kansas City International Airport in Missouri on Sunday afternoon because of "an unruly passenger," the airline said in a statement. "American Airlines flight 1775 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Washington, D.C. (DCA) diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow was ready for more talks with the West as the country's defense ministry announced that some troops gathered near Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing military exercises. Kyiv, the United States and NATO said it was too early to tell...
NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York’s attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets.
London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery had histories of making racist comments or using slurs in text messages that stunned their friends and colleagues, a federal prosecutor told jurors Monday as the trio stood trial on hate crime charges in the 25-year-old Black man’s death.
Feb 15 (Reuters) - From figure skating trailblazer to lightning rod for doping criticism at the Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva has endured a mental and physical test that few 15-year-old girls will ever endure. As the global spotlight dazzles on the elfin teenager, uncomfortable questions swirl around the sport and...
London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
