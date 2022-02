Days before his death from COVID-19, Christian Cabrera told his family he wished he’d made better choices. “I can’t breathe again,” the 40-year-old wrote in a text to his brother from his hospital bed, KTLA reported. “I really regret not getting my vaccine, if I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I (had) gotten vaccinated.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO