ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Siefke posts 28; Lisbon snaps losing skid

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UfBQ_0eCLbsOL00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon snapped its two-game skid by defeating East Palestine, 69-29. With the win, the Blue Devils close out their league slate with an 8-6 mark and a 12-8 record overall.

Trevor Siefke scored a game-high 28 points (eight assists) while draining six three-point baskets. Siefke has eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of his last eight games in the past three weeks. Luke Kraft also scored 14 points for the Blue Devils.

Lisbon finishes out the season with trips to Malvern and Crestview next week.

Weston Jones registered eight points while Tyler Bistarkey added seven for the Bulldogs.

East Palestine (2-17, 1-12) has lost 12 games in a row. The Bulldogs are scheduled to meet Bloomfield on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
East Palestine, OH
Sports
Lisbon, OH
Sports
Lisbon, OH
Basketball
State
Ohio State
City
East Palestine, OH
City
Malvern, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Devils
WKBN

OBJ believed to have torn ACL during Super Bowl, report says

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — More details were released about the injury that caused Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to leave the field with just under four minutes to play in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. Sources say OBJ is believed to have torn his ACL, according to a […]
NFL
WKBN

Hubbard High School hosts science festival

More than 500 students signed up to participate in this year's festival that will feature 16 different STEAM activities, including bridge building, an egg drop, paper roller coasters and a science escape room.
HUBBARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy