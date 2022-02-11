So much sports! Your weekend long reads🏈🏅
Good morning, friends of The Short List! It's John , and this weekend we're all about sports: In a historic first, the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics will be held at the same time.
To help you get ready for the Big Game(s), here's some of the highlight-reel journalism produced this week by the USA TODAY Network.
Super Bowl 56
- The 56 greatest Super Bowl moments: What was all-time greatest play?
- Los Angeles: Odell Beckham Jr. is right to dismiss doubters
- Cincinnati: Joe Burrow's college transfer paved way for stardom
- The coaches: Sean McVay vs. Zac Taylor puts coaching revolution in spotlight
- Super Bowl halftime: Nation's culture wars evident in this year's show
- Super Bowl Ad Meter: These big brands have defined their eras
Winter Olympics in Beijing
- USA medal count: Every medal won by Team USA
- Doping scandal: IOC getting what it deserves for not holding Russia accountable
- Body image controversy: Coverage of Jessie Diggins' body prompts questions
- Quarantined in Beijing: Athletes slam bad food, confusing COVID tests, dirty hotels
- New dad: Team USA biathlete welcomes newborn daughter over FaceTime
There are more great reads below.👇 Have a great weekend!
