ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

So much sports! Your weekend long reads🏈🏅

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Good morning, friends of The Short List! It's John , and this weekend we're all about sports: In a historic first, the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics will be held at the same time.

To help you get ready for the Big Game(s), here's some of the highlight-reel journalism produced this week by the USA TODAY Network.

Super Bowl 56

Winter Olympics in Beijing

There are more great reads below.👇 Have a great weekend!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: So much sports! Your weekend long reads🏈🏅

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie Diggins
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Beijing#American Football#The Usa Today Network#Team Usa Doping#Covid
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

386K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy