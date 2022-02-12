Man wanted for murder, other charges in Maryland taken into custody in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday, authorities arrested a man in Amherst County who was wanted for multiple charges following a Maryland homicide from April 2021.

As a result of an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service, Anthony Wayne Ford was taken into custody without incident at the Food Lion in the Town of Amherst on Thursday, Feb. 10, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office .

Officials say the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, with some help from the sheriff’s office, the Amherst Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force

According to authorities, Ford was wanted out of Prince George’s County, Md. in connection with a homicide from April 6, 2021.

Ford now faces charges for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony crime.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.