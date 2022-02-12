ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay sees poise as Rams wrap Super Bowl prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Sean McVay has no “Fast Friday” update on his nerves as the clock ticks toward Super Bowl LVI.

“I don’t know until it gets closer,” the Los Angeles Rams coach said when asked about his anxieties after a crisp walk-through and mini-practice session on Friday.

“Here’s what I’d say: The players, the stillness, the calmness that they have, the confidence in their preparation, I feel really good. I’m excited to be able to go watch these guys compete to the best of their ability. As coaches, we’ll try to be poised, make good decisions and that’s all we’re going to do. And we’re going to enjoy the moment.”

McVay was typically upbeat after his team spent one hour, 40 minutes on the field. As is the case during the course of the season, the Rams went through the non-padded regimen tabbed “Fast Friday,” which began with a walk-though and ended with up-tempo reps on both practice fields.

“We just kind of tightened up, went over any little last-minute reminders and a couple of little situational things,” McVay said. “Our guys did a good job with that.”

Following the walk-through portion, the team gathered on one field for a group stretching period as Tupac’s classic “California Love” tune blared in the background.

On the injury front, McVay said that tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) and tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) would be placed on injured reserve. The move was expected for Higbee, who hasn’t practiced since being injured in the NFC title game. Noteboom practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a non-participant on Friday.

There were no setbacks for running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day. McVay said both will be activated from IR. “They’ll be ready to go,” the coach added.

Friday’s work was conducted under balmy, 82-degree conditions. The wind that was problematic earlier in the week, forcing McVay to move practice to the Rose Bowl on Thursday, was not a factor and barely noticeable.

“Nice,” McVay said. “The weather cooperated with us. Everything is coming together at the right time.”

With the final hours leading up to the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the wind, McVay summed up the theme to his players as follows:

“Do your last little preparation, but trust your preparation,” he said. “Trust your process. Trust yourself and your teammates. Understand that we have a little time until kickoff. It’s great to be a little excited about it, but just be in the moment.”

–Field Level Media

(NFC pool report written by Jarrett Bell, USA Today Sports. Distributed by the Pro Football Writers of America)

