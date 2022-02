BOISE, Idaho — The Balcony Club in Downtown Boise has added another layer of safety for their customers by offering free tests that can check if a drink has been drugged. “I think this isn’t a new problem, it’s been an issue in this industry for many years," Kristi March, the manager of the Balcony Club said. “Any bar or club in any town is going to have this issue, it’s not necessarily just the big cities anymore.”

