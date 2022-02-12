ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balanced scoring attack lifts South Range by Niles

By Vince Pellegrini
 3 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range continues to build upon its late-season success as the team topped Niles Friday night, 45-36.

Landon Moore scored nine while Mark Naples added eight. Dylan Turvey and Ayden Leon both tallied seven points apiece for the Raiders.

Since January 14, South Range has won five of its last eight games to boost its overall record to 6-14 and 6-8 in league play.

Siefke posts 28; Lisbon snaps losing skid

The Raiders will visit Heartland Christian on Saturday and then finish the regular season against Cardinal Mooney at home on Tuesday.

Robert Strickland led the Red Dragons with a game-high 13 points.

Niles (3-16, 1-13) will be matched against Newton Falls on Tuesday.

Hubbard High School hosts science festival

More than 500 students signed up to participate in this year's festival that will feature 16 different STEAM activities, including bridge building, an egg drop, paper roller coasters and a science escape room.
HUBBARD, OH
