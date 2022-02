EAST LANSING, Mich. — Indiana has changed up its starting lineup for Saturday's game against Michigan State after five players were suspended Tuesday for curfew violations. Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who used the same lineup for 21 of the first 22 games, decided to keep Trey Galloway in the lineup against the Spartans. The sophomore guard, who returned to the floor on Jan. 6 after undergoing wrist surgery, has played well since his return and tied career highs with 13 points and five rebounds in the 59-51 loss to Northwestern on Tuesday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO