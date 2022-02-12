ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

WV House passes 10% income tax cut bill

By Mark Curtis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSqBy_0eCLa11o00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginians are one big step closer to getting an income tax cut, but there are concerns about fairness.

The House of Delegates voted to chop the state’s personal income tax by 10%, and it wasn’t even close. On a vote of 76-to-20, the measure was approved and sent to the Senate.

Most Democrats preferred a plan to reduce the state’s sales tax from 6% to 4.75%, while West Virginia Governor Jim Justice would like to phase out the income tax eventually. For now, House Republicans prevailed.

Martinsburg putting pieces in place to move forward, build for the future

“Well first of all, it’s giving money back to hard-working West Virginians, which is the most important thing we need to do. So, the reduction in personal income tax is a very big proposal,” said Del. Evan Worrell, (R) Cabell.

“We’re a consumer-driven economy. so the more money we put in the hands of the lower and middle class, the more that goes into the businesses around town, and it helps everybody out,” said Del. Jim Barach, (D) Kanawha.

Critics argued that a person making $50,000 a year might only get about $80 back in taxes, while high-income earners would gain thousands. But again, that fairness argument was rejected.

The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Last year, the two chambers and the governor tried to pass various tax reforms but they could not come to an agreement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Mask requirement in Maryland state buildings to be lifted

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday that due to declining COVID cases in Maryland, the requirement for masks to be worn in state buildings will be lifted on Feb. 22. “Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations. In […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WDVM 25

Maryland lawmakers introduce bills to protect reproductive rights

Annapolis, Md (WDVM) — In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to allow Texas’ abortion restriction to go ahead, Maryland Lawmakers, along with abortion-rights activists, held a news conference on Monday afternoon to introduce a series of bills to protect reproductive rights. Some bills have been introduced during the news conference, including House Bill […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Mayor Bowser announces that DC COVID measures will be scaled back

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC will soon drop its indoor mask mandate in some areas and mandatory vaccination requirement, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday morning. Starting on March 1, masks will no longer be required in most indoor environments, including grocery stores, gyms, restaurants and bars as well as government office space that does not […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Washington County health metrics lagging during the pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has posed challenges to stay healthy, with so many disruptions to our lifestyles. And Washington County, Maryland, has fallen in the rankings of health metrics. But there’s a plan to improve that. The county was ranked 12th in the state. It’s now ranked 18th. Of Maryland’s 23 counties and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WDVM 25

Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law takes effect starting Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year again. Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law is about to begin. Starting Feb. 15 and lasting through April 30 each year, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) says that any outdoor burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. “The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tax Cut#Personal Income Tax#Wv House#Wowk#West Virginians#The House Of Delegates#76 To 20#Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Former Navy Engineer pleads guilty to espionage

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An Annapolis U.S. Navy engineer pled guilty this afternoon to federal espionage charges, Jonathan Toebbe was arrested in October. Toebbe has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars to sell U.S. Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to what he thought was a foreign agent who was working for […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
WDVM 25

Congresswoman Miller sponsors ‘Girls In Sports’ Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced her co-sponsorship of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act today, February 14, 2022. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is designed to make sure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by ensuring that school […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Councilmember Will Jawando was the victim of a racist “zoom-bomb”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Recently, while participating in a County Council candidates forum with the Progressive Legacy organization, Councilmember Will Jawando was interrupted by people spewing racist slurs. Unfortunately, Councilmember Jawando says that these types of racist attacks aren’t anything new for him and he felt himself getting used to it. He also added […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy