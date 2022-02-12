ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Kendall’s Best Moments From “The Cosby Show”

By Nataly Owala
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Denise (Lisa Bonet) bombarded her parents with the news that she was newly married on The Cosby Show, her father, Dr. Huxtable (Bill Cosby), was tongue-tied. Denise had not only become a navy wife, but she also had the sweetest little girl to take care of, Olivia Kendall ( Raven...

tvovermind.com

Prior to the sexual assault allegations in 2014, The Cosby Show was considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. For eight seasons, the show aired on NBC between September 20, 1984, until April 30, 1992. It focused on an upper-class African-American family living in Brooklyn, New York. It spent five seasons as the number-one-rated show on television, though all eight seasons were always in the top 20. More importantly, the success of The Cosby Show paved the way for more shows featuring a predominantly black cast, such as In Living Color and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. There’s no denying the significance that the show has managed during its initial eight-season run; however, following Bill Cosby’s trial and conviction, networks and streaming services have erased any trace of The Cosby Show existing. So, does the historic show deserve to be buried because of the actions of Bill Cosby?
