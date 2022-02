Many will read or hear or sing Psalm 1 as a part of their worship experience this week. This first psalm in a collection of 150 invites the individual experiencing it to be saturated in and immersed in God’s word. Rather than follow the ways or the wisdom of the world, the child of God is to be steeped in what the psalmist describes as the law or Torah of the Lord. It is the word of the Lord that is to guide and uplift the believer and in that word will be found delight, and happiness and sustenance for the journey of life.

