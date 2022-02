The season keeps getting better for the Nebraska women’s basketball team. Already in a major turnaround season, the Huskers now have two wins against top-10 teams. This time Nebraska knocked off No. 5 Indiana 72-55 on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was an Indiana team that entered the game as the Big Ten leader and in a good spot to contend for a conference title with two weeks to go. Instead, the Hoosiers got tripped up and dropped back to the pack with a 10-2 league record.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO