Ex-Air Force Sgt., alleged ‘Boogaloo’ follower plead guilty to shooting

Robert Alvin Justus Junior (left) and Steven Carrillo have pleaded guilty to the murder of a federal security officer. Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office/FBI via AP

A former US Air Force sergeant and alleged member of the far-right extremist “Boogaloo Boys” movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal 2020 shooting of a federal security officer.

Steven Carrillo, 33, pleaded guilty in San Francisco federal court to one felony count of using a firearm in a crime of violence causing death and one count of attempted murder of a federal employee, The Post confirmed.

Prosecutors said Carrillo and another man, Robert Alvin Justus, Jr., planned the drive-by shooting as a large protest was happening in downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020.

Prosecutors said Justus drove the van while Carrillo aimed and fired at a guard shack at the Oakland federal building, killing protective officer David Patrick Underwood.

Prosecutors said Carrillo and Justus had ties to the “Boogaloo” movement, an anti-government, pro-gun extremist group.

Carrillo was initially charged with murder of an officer or federal employee and attempted murder of a federal employee and pleaded not guilty. He changed his plea after prosecutors agreed they would not seek the death penalty.

A judge will decide whether or not to accept Carrillo’s plea at another hearing, court officials said.

The Oakland shooting set off an eight-day manhunt and another shootout involving Carrillo.

Men hold signs outside of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office to pay respects in the death of Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller.

Santa Cruz prosecutors allege Carrillo also shot and killed Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller as he and other deputies swarmed Carrillo’s home in Ben Lomond, Calif.

Carrillo was able to flee on foot and carjacked a vehicle on a highway.

Carrillo, who was bleeding from his hip, was eventually captured and arrested.

Investigators said Carrillo wrote “boog” and “I became unreasonable” with his blood on the hood of the vehicle he carjacked.

US Attorney officials said the van used in the federal building drive-by contained ammunition, firearms and bomb-making equipment.

Santa Cruz prosecutors also filed murder charges against Carrillo for Gutzwiller’s death. Carrillo has pleaded not guilty in that case.

