Oscars 2022: Best Original Screenplay Predictions

By Anne Thompson
IndieWire
 3 days ago
Academy voters give creators extra points for controlling their visions; that gives auteurs the advantage in the race for Best Original Screenplay .

Getting a boost during 2021 is any film that debuted to real, live audiences at a film festival like Cannes. Writers branch voters often look overseas for their contenders. Auteur Joachim Trier (and writer Eskil Vogt) landed a surprise nomination for Norway’s International Feature Film nominee “The Worst Person in the World,” a coming-of-age drama starring Cannes Best Actress winner Renate Reinsve, which competes against a slate of high-powered Best Picture contenders.

During the pandemic Kenneth Branagh wrote and filmed a personal story, “ Belfast ” (Focus Features) which scored the audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival, often a harbinger of a Best Picture contender. Set in 1969, the film stars Jude Hill as Branagh’s nine-year-old self and veteran nominees Dame Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds as his grandparents. “Belfast” could finally win Branagh the Oscar. He’s overdue, with his three “Belfast” nods (for producing, directing, and writing) added to five past nominations: directing and acting in “Henry V,”  acting in “My Week with Marilyn,” adapting “Hamlet,” and directing the short “Swan Song.”

Another auteur, Paul Thomas Anderson, is overdue; this year he adds three nominations to his prior eight producing, writing, and directing nods. He could take home the win for “Licorice Pizza,” an unpretentious, relaxed 70s comedy about the powerful bond between an entrepreneurial teenager (discovery Cooper Hoffman) and an older woman (L.A. musician Alana Haim), complete with entertaining turns by Bradley Cooper as producer Jon Peters and Sean Penn in a role inspired by William Holden.

Also winning audiences on Netflix is “The Big Short” Oscar-winning screenwriter Adam McKay’s dead-serious end-of-the-world satire “Don’t Look Up” (story by David Sirota), which boasts a hugely entertaining all-star ensemble. This year McKay adds two nominations (Picture and Screenplay) for a career total of seven (for writing, directing, and producing).

Breaking out at fall festivals was sports biopic “ King Richard ,” written by tennis enthusiast and first-time nominee Zach Baylin, the true story of driven Compton native Richard Williams (Will Smith), who groomed his daughters Venus and Serena (Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton) to become superstars.

Nominees are listed in order of their likelihood to win.

Contenders
Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
Adam McKay and David Sirota (“Don’t Look Up”)
Zach Baylin (“King Richard”)
Joachim Trier (“Worst Person in the World”)

Josh Brolin Calls Out Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Numbing, Flummoxing’ Best Director Snub

Josh Brolin called out the 2022 Oscars for snubbing Denis Villeneuve in the Best Director category. The “Dune” star slammed the Academy for not recognizing Villeneuve’s vision for the sci-fi adaptation (while applauding the Oscars for recognizing others). “Dune” landed the second highest amount of nominations at the 94th Academy Awards with 10 nods, behind “The Power of the Dog” with 12 nominations. Watch in the video below. “Hey, I just want to say congratulations to legendary Warner Bros., everybody who got nominated for ‘Dune’: editing, cinematography, score, music, writing, pretty much everything,” Brolin said in a Twitter video. “And the unbelievable,...
MOVIES
Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Jane Campion Says ‘Extraordinary’ Lady Gaga Deserved an Oscar Nomination After Snub

We’re finally seeing the “Power” of the “House of Gucci.” “The Power of the Dog” director Jane Campion revealed who she’s rooting for the Best Actress category at the Oscars — plus who she wishes was included. Campion told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s surprised Lady Gaga was snubbed by the Academy. “One of the actors that I thought — in the lead female actress category — who I missed being there was Lady Gaga. I thought she was extraordinary,” Campion said. She also cited Stewart’s performance in “Spencer,” saying it was “great” to see Stewart recognized for the portrayal of Princess Diana. “I...
CELEBRITIES
Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Lady Gaga to Kristen Stewart

The Academy is keeping us on our toes. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)
CELEBRITIES
Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Oscars for Nominating ‘Don’t Look Up’ Over ‘Spider-Man’ for Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t understand how “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lost out on an Oscar nomination for best picture to “Don’t Look Up.” The late-night host used the Feb. 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to call out Academy voters for snubbing “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which earned rave reviews and has become of the highest-grossing films ever made with nearly $750 million in the U.S. and $1.7 million worldwide. “How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel asked viewers. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and...
MOVIES
2022 Oscars Nominations: Here's Who We Predict Will Win

We are a month and a half away from the biggest night in TV and film as the 94th Academy Awards will premiere live Sunday, March 27. The 2022 Oscars will return to its original venue at The Dolby Theatre and will be produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip, Think Like a Man), which will be his first year involved.
MOVIES
15 Oscar-Nominated Netflix Films to Watch in Honor of Awards Season

Every year, Netflix inches closer and closer to scooping the top prize at the Oscars. In 2019, it was with Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white heavyweight Roma; in 2020, with Martin Scorsese’s elegiac The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s heartrending Marriage Story; and last time around, with David Fincher’s critical darling Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s zippy courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nomadland was ultimately triumphant in 2021, but Netflix took home seven statuettes in total, the most of any single studio.
MOVIES
Oscars 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are here!. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross were on hand to reveal the nominees live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8. The awards show previously made headlines when it wrapped up its 2021 broadcast with the Best Actor award going...
CELEBRITIES
‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
Jane Campion Makes Oscars History as First Woman With Two Best Director Nominations

Jane Campion has entered the Oscars history books following the 2022 nominations, as the New Zealand helmer is now the first woman filmmaker to boast two career nominations in the best director category. Campion is nominated for directing this year thanks to her acclaimed work on the Netflix-backed “The Power of the Dog,” which also won her the directing prize at last year’s Venice Film Festival and nabbed her a nomination at the Directors Guild of America Awards. Campion’s first Oscar nomination for directing came in 1994 when she was nominated for “The Piano” at the 66th Academy Awards. She won...
MOVIES
Netflix's 'Power of the Dog' leads with 12 Oscar nominations

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix's The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 Academy Awards -- including Best Picture -- in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The streaming service's Don't Look Up earned four nods, The Lost Daughter scored three and Tick Tick Boom garnered two. Power director...
MOVIES
What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
‘CODA’ Becomes First Apple Original, First Film Led By Predominantly Deaf Cast To Land Best Picture Oscar Nom

Sian Heder’s family drama CODA broke ground this morning as both the first Apple Original, and the first feature led by a predominantly deaf cast to land a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Its star Troy Kotsur likewise made history—becoming the first deaf actor to land a nomination in 35 years, as well as the first deaf male actor ever to do so—as he entered the category of Best Supporting Actor. CODA was also nominated today for Best Adapted Screenplay. Its competitors in the Best Picture arena include Belfast (Focus Features), Don’t Look Up (Netflix), Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus Films), Dune and King Richard (Warner...
MOVIES
Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Oscars: There is Still No Best Actress Frontrunner

On 01.13.22 I wrote a piece asking, who is our Best Actress Oscar Frontrunner? Almost three weeks later, and we still don’t have an answer. Oh please, for the love of God, let’s not have Lady Gaga sneak in and take the trophy come Oscar night. I’m getting...
CELEBRITIES
