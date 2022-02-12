YAIAA tourney: West York boys hold off Dallastown in triple OT nailbiter

The YAIAA basketball tournaments tipped off Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and championship games will all be held at York County Tech.

The girls' semifinals will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and the boys' on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The girls' title game is Thursday, Feb. 17 and the boys' is Friday, Feb. 18.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

YAIAA girls' quarterfinals

Delone Catholic 60, Gettysburg 32: Gettysburg beat Delone Catholic in the YAIAA quarterfinals the past two tournaments, but this game had a different feel before it began. Gettysburg star senior point guard Anne Bair sprained her ankle in the Warriors regular season finale against Kennard-Dale Tuesday and missed Friday’s game. Her father, Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair, said he’s “hopeful” she’ll return for the District 3 Class 5A tournament but can’t be sure. Without Bair in the lineup, Delone Catholic’s press defense was too difficult for Gettysburg to handle. The Warriors scored five straight points to end an early 9-0 deficit, but fell behind by 21 at the end of the first quarter. Delone eventually led by 24 at halftime.

Giana Hoddinott led Delone with 22 points while Abigael Vingsen added 13. Carly Eckhart led Gettysburg with nine points. With the District 3 Class 5A tournament starting Feb. 21, Anne Bair has 11 days to rehab her ankle.

“I feel bad for them,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said about Gettysburg. “It’s awful hard to play with one hand tied behind your backs. They gave a pretty valiant effort for missing their best player.”

Dallastown 34, West York 29: Just three days after his team had an emotional win over Central York to clinch the YAIAA Division I title, Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth was worried his team would be flat against a tenacious West York squad. But while the Wildcats struggled to shoot at times, they held off a late Bulldogs comeback attempt to set up a matchup against Delone Catholic in the YAIAA semifinals. Dallastown led by two with 3:33 to play, but increased its lead to five and held the ball for most of the final two minutes. Star point guard D’Shantae Edwards led Dallastown with 12 points while T’Azjah Generett led West York with 11.

“It’s hard for high school kids to get off an emotional high and get right back up,” Rexroth said. “We’ll play better Tuesday. But I told them in the locker room: ‘Survive and advance.’”

Dallastown likes to play at a slower pace but will face a different test Tuesday against a Delone team that plays fast and presses opponents all over the court defensively. The Wildcats hold teams to around 30 points per game, while Delone averages 60 per game on offense.

“They cause a lot of problems with what we want to do,” Rexroth said of Delone. “They’re not 22-0 by mistake. They’re really good, and we’ll have to play really well.”

Bermudian Springs 54, Central York 49: Bailey Oehmig lead the way for the Eagles in their quarterfinal win over Central with 29 points. The senior guard helped Bermudian get off to a fast start with 13 points in the opening quarter. Central pulled to within one point late in the fourth quarter, but clutch free throw shooting from Bermudian put the game away.

Eastern York 35, Red Lion 27: Eastern York punched its ticket to face Bermudian Springs at York Tech on Tuesday with a strong defensive effort against Red Lion. Victoria Zerbe led the way with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Knights. Breana Grim put Eastern in front for good with a layup 14 seconds before halftime.

Tuesday's semifinals

Bermudian Springs vs. Eastern York, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic vs. Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

YAIAA boys' quarterfinals

West York 86, Dallastown 78 (3OT): The hard-fought game needed three extra periods to be decided. The Bulldogs held a five-point halftime lead but the Wildcats outscored them 16-8 (including four 3-pointers) in the third to pull ahead.

The Bulldogs knotted the score to send it to OT, thanks in part to Braedyn Detz' eight-point fourth quarter. Detz went 5-for-5 from the free throw line and sank a 3 in the frame.

After two back-and-forth overtime periods, AJ Williams hit arguably his biggest shot of the game, an off-balance 3-pointer, to send the game to a third overtime. The Bulldogs went to the foul line 18 times in the final period, scoring on 13, to help to seal the victory.

West York's Jaden Walker lead all scorers with 30 points. Williams finished with 19 points, and Detz had 14.

DJ Smith scored 16 for Dallastown, and Levere Powell added 15.

Northeastern 58, Littlestown 48: The Bobcats jumped out to an early first-quarter lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Karron Mallory led the charge with 23 points, including 5 3-pointers. Chase Kloster added 16 for Northeastern.

Chris Meakin scored 13 for Littlestown.

Eastern York 62, York Catholic 40 : A tight game opened up during the second quarter as the Golden Knights took a commanding lead and never looked back. The Knights used a patient offense and a stifling defense to get the win. They were led by Carter Wamsley (18 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist) and Austin Bausman (15 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal), who capped his night with a dunk. The Irish were paced by Luke Forjan's 12 points.

Red Lion 47, Delone Catholic 31: The Lions kept the Squires at a strong distance from beginning to end. The Lions were led by Sammy Vaught with 17 points and a solid game by Masen Urey (9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), who delivered key baskets despite spending a bit more time on the bench due to foul trouble. The Squires were led by Camdyn Keller with 11 points.

Wednesday's semifinals

Northeastern vs. West York, 6 p.m.

Eastern York vs. Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Correspondents George Marinos and Leif Johnson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: YAIAA tourney: West York boys hold off Dallastown in triple OT nailbiter