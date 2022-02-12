ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s a lifetime buck and an exciting time for Knuck and Knocker

By Field Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham Newton is a seventh grader at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Bunkie. He is a die-hard LSU sports fan and enjoys playing football, baseball and basketball. Graham was nicknamed Knuck by his grandfather, Knocker. He also has a love for hunting and fishing. During the summers the two,...

