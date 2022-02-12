The Griswold Inn, survivor of wars and Prohibition, faces latest challenge

Server Daniel Gula refills water glasses Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, during lunch service at the Griswold Inn in Essex. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., visited the historic inn Friday to highlight his efforts to secure more federal recovery funds for restaurants. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Essex — The Griswold Inn survived occupation by the British in the War of 1812. It survived the Great Depression.

Owner Geoffrey Paul said it even survived Prohibition — "which wasn't easy."

But Paul, who's been in charge along with his two brothers for 27 years, said the coronavirus pandemic eclipses them all.

"This has been our biggest single challenge, without question," he said.

The Pauls count themselves as the fifth family to have owned the place since the inaugural drink was poured and the first bed staggered into, back in 1776. And now they're banking on an infusion of federal funds through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to get them through.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., stopped by on Friday afternoon to highlight the program. He said the initial round of funding delivered $300 million to Connecticut before it ran out last year.

The Associated Press reported the $28.6 billion fund, part of the American Rescue Plan, gave grants to more than 100,000 businesses, including about 1,300 in Connecticut. The program covers pandemic-related revenue losses up to $10 million per business, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Blumenthal has been pushing for the replenishment of the fund, which he is hopeful will be attached to the omnibus spending bill that could be voted on by Congress in March.

Paul said he is hoping to recoup about $1 million if the funding comes through.

He credited the Paycheck Protection Program for helping keep staff employed during the height of the pandemic. The forgivable loan program was enacted as part of the CARES Act in March 2020.

"That was for labor, and it did brilliantly. It kept people employed. I mean, it was exactly what we needed to keep going for what we thought would be a somewhat short duration," Paul said. "But that didn't cover the insurance and the mortgages and the property taxes and all those things that kept going even though we were shut down."

Paul said the taproom was closed for 14 months. Except for the Wine Bar, which he hopes will reopen in April or May, the facility is up and running again. It recently lost the week between Christmas and New Year's due to COVID-19 cases spawned by the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The revitalization funds also would cover costs related to things like building an outdoor dining area, air conditioning upgrades and the switch to touchless sinks. "All those things that were done with safety in mind, none of that was covered by previous programs," he said.

Blumenthal during his visit extolled the historic significance of the multiple buildings that make up the Griswold Inn. The campus includes dining rooms, bars and sleeping quarters on one side of Main Street, and retail options and more lodging on the other.

"There's a sense of place and purpose that comes from wonderful institutions like this one," Blumenthal said.

That history manifests itself in what Paul describes as the largest privately held collection of marine art in the United States, in an extensive array of framed Currier and Ives prints of the first 14 presidents, and in a display of antique muskets.

One of those muskets had a note attached to it that sent a young boy to war in 1776.

Signed "your father," the rhyming note promised a glass of rum once the war for independence was won.

"If you had a treasured object and it was important to you and your kids didn't want it, where did you leave it? You left it to your bar," Paul said in explanation of the diverse array of historic objects throughout.

According to Blumenthal, the history contained in one of the country's longest-running inns and other area attractions like the Goodspeed Opera House and the Florence Griswold Museum is one you can't get in other parts of the country.

Comparing it to the West Coast, he said, "everything new is what's happening out there."

Among those dining at the inn on Friday afternoon were Dawn and Tim Aston of Madison. The couple said they had just moved back from a 12-year stint in Colorado, where the preponderance of chain restaurants made them nostalgic for the Griswold Inn.

"They have to save this place," Dawn Aston said.

Her husband put it this way: "It's the anchor of the town."