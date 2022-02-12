ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Local Vaccine Numbers: Most, least vaccinated counties in Miami Valley

 3 days ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Many will be gathering this weekend to celebrate the Super Bowl, but with celebration comes COVID-19 on the back of many’s minds.

News Center 7′s Candace Price decided to take a look at vaccinations around the area, according to data from the Center for Disease Control.

Statewide around 60 percent of Ohioans are fully vaccinated, but around our area it ranges.

Warren County shows some of the highest vaccinations rates with nearly 67 percent started and 62 percent completed.

Montgomery County is close behind with 59 percent started and 54 percent completed.

Rural or conservative counties tend to have fewer vaccinations.

Both Preble and Darke counties’ vaccination rates are under 40 percent.

Darke county with only 37 percent vaccinations complete.

Miami County, also predominately rural and conservative, is less than 50 percent fully vaccinated.

The exception is Greene County, which has more than 50 percent of vaccinations competed and 58 percent started.

Greene County is also the location of Wright Patt Airforce base.

The department of justice currently has a vaccine mandate in place for all members of the military.

Lastly, Clark County sits at 50 percent vaccinated.

In recent weeks, Ohio has seen Omicron cases decline and the hundreds of Ohio National Guard members assisting area hospitals and testing sites have started to leave.

Local Medical experts said that it’s not too late to get your first shot, which could offer you some peace of mind this Super Bowl weekend.

Comments / 3

Sharon A Massie
2d ago

yeah....low percentage cause we are smart....don't be controlled...no vax....doesn't work.....it will kill ya

Reply
3
Dayton, OH
