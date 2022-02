INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cooper Kupp said he had a vision as he walked off the field in Atlanta three years ago after the Rams lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. “I don’t know what it was, but there’s just this vision that God revealed to me that we were going to come back, we were going to be a part of the Super Bowl, we were going to win it, and somehow I was going to walk off the field as the MVP of the game,” Kupp said.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO