Some Hyundai Accent Seatbelt Pretensioners May Explode And Shoot Shrapnel In A Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a consumer alert for Hyundai or Kia drivers. Owners of nearly 500,000 cars and SUVs are being warned to park outside due to a fire risk. The companies say the problem is that the anti-lock brake control module can short circuit. Hyundai and Kia say the defect could cause vehicles to catch fire, even without running. READ MORE: Consumer Alert: Kia Announces Recall Of More Than 410,000 Vehicles Due To Possible Problem With Airbags Owners are being told to park outside and away from buildings. The automakers say there have been 11 reports of fires in the U.S. FLASHBACK: Some Hyundai Vehicles Recalled Because Of Fire Risks Owners are advised to take their vehicles back to the dealer for repairs. Hyundai issued a recall for 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL models and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs. Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. For more on auto recalls, please click here.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO