Traffic Accidents

Some Hyundai Accent Seatbelt Pretensioners May Explode And Shoot Shrapnel In A Crash

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai is recalling 354 2020-2021 Accents that were supplied with suspect seatbelt pretensioners that could explode in a crash and may shoot shrapnel into the cabin. The pyrotechnic type pretensioners could deploy abnormally in an accident, according to documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration....

www.carscoops.com

CNET

Some Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles being recalled because digital gauges might invert

This is admittedly a small recall, but it's definitely a weird one. Hyundai is recalling the Santa Fe Hybrid and Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid because the digital gauge cluster image might invert, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration bulletin uncovered by Jalopnik this week. "The instrument cluster liquid-crystal...
CARS
Daily Voice

Fire Risk Leads To Recall Of Nearly 485,000 Hyundai, Kia Vehicles

The owners of some Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being advised to park outside due to the potential of a fire breaking out, even if the engines are turned off. Nationwide, nearly 485,000 vehicles are being recalled due to the possibility of contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short and spark a fire.
CARS
thesungazette.com

Five dead, no seatbelts used in head on collision

TULARE COUNTY – Five people died in a head-to-head collision in Fresno over the weekend. One of which was an unidentified 20-year-old from Tulare who allowed his car to swerve into oncoming traffic. According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno...
TULARE, CA
PennLive.com

Hyundai, Kia recall: Park your vehicle outside if you have these models

Some Hyundai and Kia owners are being advised to park their cars outside due to concerns they could catch fire even if the engine is turned off. Some 485,000 vehicles from the Korean automakers have been recalled. The AP reports the problem centers on an antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short, increasing the risk of fire while being driven or parked. Eleven fires have been reported in the U.S. with no injuries.
CARS
WCNC

Own a Hyundai or Kia? Some vehicles are being recalled due to engine fires

DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia announced that they are recalling 485,000 vehicles after 11 caught fire. United States safety regulators found that an electrical shortage caused by the antilock brake mechanism could ignite the engine. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns owners to park their vehicles outside...
CARS
CBS New York

Consumer Alert: Hyundai, Kia Say Some Vehicles May Catch Fire Due To Anti-Lock Brake Control Module Issue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a consumer alert for Hyundai or Kia drivers. Owners of nearly 500,000 cars and SUVs are being warned to park outside due to a fire risk. The companies say the problem is that the anti-lock brake control module can short circuit. Hyundai and Kia say the defect could cause vehicles to catch fire, even without running. READ MORE: Consumer Alert: Kia Announces Recall Of More Than 410,000 Vehicles Due To Possible Problem With Airbags Owners are being told to park outside and away from buildings. The automakers say there have been 11 reports of fires in the U.S. FLASHBACK: Some Hyundai Vehicles Recalled Because Of Fire Risks Owners are advised to take their vehicles back to the dealer for repairs. Hyundai issued a recall for 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL models and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs. Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. For more on auto recalls, please click here.
CARS
CNET

Hyundai, Kia recall nearly half a million vehicles over fire risk, ask owners to park outside

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, 2014-2015 Tucson, 2016-2018 K900 and 2014-2016 Sportage models over concerns that a short circuit in the antilock brake system could cause an engine compartment fire. The recall specifically asks owners of affected models to park their vehicles outside until a fix has been performed.
CARS
NBC Chicago

Kia Recalling 410K Cars, Minivans and SUVs Over Air Bags

Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash. The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.
CARS
The Car Connection

485,000 Hyundai and Kia owners advised to park recalled SUVs outside

The Hyundai and Kia engine fire risk recall has mushroomed to new proportions: the brands' crossover SUVs can catch fire even with the engines turned off. The sister automakers advised owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles to park outside away from buildings, according to an AP report published Tuesday. The current...
CARS
The Car Connection

Nissan recalls more than 688,000 Rogue SUVs for increased fire risk

Nissan will be recalling a large number of 2014-2016 Rogue compact crossovers for an issue affecting an estimated one one-hundredth of a percent of the vehicles, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. If water and salt intrude in the driver's side footwell, it can deform an electrical connector that controls power features such as seats and windows. A compromised connector can lead to a fire.
CARS
Carscoops

Where Did That Come From? A Column Suddenly Appears In Front Of A BMW M3

Speeding around a parking facility is never a good idea and the owner of this BMW M3 recently discovered what can go wrong if you’re a little too happy with the throttle. Details about this clip are limited but it has been doing the rounds on social media lately and shows the owner of a blue F80-generation BMW M3 slamming head-on into a concrete support in the parking lot.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man, 26, killed in Kahuku crash; speed, no seatbelt were factors, police say

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash in Kahuku turned deadly overnight. According to Honolulu police, it happened along Kamehameha Highway around 10 p.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old male driver was heading north when he broadsided a 41-year-old female motorist who turned from a side street onto the highway in the southbound lanes.
KAHUKU, HI
The Car Connection

Kia recalls more than 410,000 cars for faulty airbag sensor

Kia is recalling 410,619 vehicles for an airbag issue that has nothing to do with airbag supplier Takata, which was responsible for the largest automotive recall in history. In this case, the airbag may not deploy in a crash. The airbag control unit and memory chip may not communicate due...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CNET

Hands-on with Vehicle-to-Load in the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5

One of the most interesting features found in Hyundai and Kia's new generation of electric vehicles is Vehicle-To-Load or V2L. This technology transforms the standard power input used to charge the battery of the Kia EV6 or the Hyundai Ioniq 5 into a power outlet that can be used to run electronics, camping and outdoor gear and home appliances and can even, in a pinch, trickle-charge another stranded EV. We go hands-on in the video below.
CARS

