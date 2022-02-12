Billionaire Rick Caruso joins race for L.A. Mayor

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Billionaire Rick Caruso is officially in the race for the Mayor of Los Angeles, after filing his bid Friday.

"I believe in the LA dream, and I know that we can end homelessness, crime, and corruption. But the politicians can't," Caruso said. "We cannot tolerate the homelessness, crime and corruption that the politicians have created for us."

Caruso, who is the developer of The Grove and Palisades Village, is the founder and CEO of "Caruso," an American real-estate company. The 63-year-old is also the former president of the L.A. Police Commission, according to The L.A. Times.

On Jan. 24 Caruso shared a statement on Twitter , saying that though he had been registered for years to vote with no party preference, he would registering as a Democrat so that he could "stand firmly on the side of the fundamental values that we will all need to invoke and enforce to thwart the coming attacks on our democracy."

"I won't be a typical Democrat, that's for sure. I will be a pro-centrist, pro-jobs, pro-public safety Democrat," Caruso adding that he will "prioritize the safety of our families - not hamstringing our police but helping them be better and more effective."

Caruso joins a list of candidates that includes Rep. Karen Bass, who has long been called a front-runner; City Councilmembers Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León; and City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The primary for the mayoral race will be held June 7, with the top two finishers meeting in the runoff on Nov. 8.

