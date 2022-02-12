ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

Memorial over Ridgefield - Girls basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brianna Clemente scored 14 points as Memorial defeated Ridgefield, 49-23 at Ridgefield. Elaine Alcantara had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds,...

www.nj.com

