ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Deptford over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Josh Eli led with a game-high 23 points as Deptford rolled to a 79-56 victory on the road over Cherry Hill West....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Moorestown over Timber Creek - Boys basketball recap

Nick DiMarino collected 20 points to pace Moorestown in its 45-37 win over Timber Creek in Moorestown. David Gheysens generated nine points for Moorestown (19-3). Bryan Warren was good for 12 points to guide Timber Creek (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern over Cinnaminson - Girls basketball recap

Mia Robbins scored a game-high 16 points to spark fifth-seeded Eastern to a 45-23 win over fourth-seeded Cinnaminson in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament. Eastern trailed by two at halftime but took command with a 16-2 run in the third quarter and improved to 9-11. Maya...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Kingsway over Rancocas Valley

Jadan Martin-Cooper had 21 points to help lead Kingsway to a 60-51 win over Rancocas Valley on Monday in Woolwich Township. Kingsway outscored Rancocas Valley 25-10 in the second quarter to lead 39-23 at the half on the way to the win. Martin-Cooper’s point total was a season high, surpassing...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Barnegat over East Brunswick Tech - Boys basketball recap

Shikeith Gordon had 14 points to guide Barnegat in its 54-42 win against East Brunswick Tech in East Brunswick. Cole Toddlings and Johnnel Johnson posted nine points each for Barnegat (5-18). Ryan Sutton accounted for 14 points, three assists and one rebound for East Brunswick Tech (4-15), which saw Scott...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deptford Township, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Basketball
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Education
Cherry Hill, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Pequannock over West Morris - Girls basketball recap

Pequannock used an impressive fourth quarter rally to defeat West Morris, 47-39 in Rockaway. Trailing by six points after three quarters, Pequannock used a 19-5 fourth quarter to earn the win. Junior Nicole Klimek scored a season-high 17 points to lead Pequannock. Klimek is now averaging 7.2 points. Chloe Vasquez...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Spirit over Lower Cape May - Boys basketball recap

Jahmir Smith netted 16 points for Holy Spirit in its 52-37 win over Lower Cape May in Absecon. Jayden Llanos’s 10 points were enough to make him the second-leading scorer for Holy Spirit (13-7). Archie Lawler compiled 17 points and Jacob Bey notched 11 for Lower Cape May (6-16).
ABSECON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cooper
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Pope John - Boys Basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Parker Neuenhaus starred for Saddle River Day with 22 points and seven rebounds in its 63-58 win over Pope John in Sparta. Richard Machado added 17 points, five rebounds four assists and four steals for Saddle River Day, which led 40-25 at halftime. David Alexandre chipped in with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the victory.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgeton over Salem Tech - Girls basketball recap

Nijah Tanksley came up just short of a triple-double as she had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals in Bridgeton’s 59-28 win over Salem Tech in Bridgeton. Adelina Wilks also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards, while Jamya Mosley added 10 points and five assists.
BRIDGETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Cherry#The Boys#Highschool
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Northern Burlington over Bordentown

Christian Naylor had 23 points to help Northern Burlington to a 56-46 win over Bordentown on Monday in Bordentown. Northern Burlington outscored Bordentown 17-6 in the first quarter before the reverse happened in the second quarter, putting the teams tied at 23-23 at the half. Northern Burlington was down two at the end of the third, 37-35, before outscoring Bordentown 21-9 in the fourth quarter to win.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Glassboro - Girls basketball recap

Macie McCracken hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points in Wildwood’s 58-11 win over Glassboro in Glassboro. Sinaia Stroman-Hills fell just short of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds and Emily Little also scored 15 points to help Wildwood raise its record to 17-2. Tamia...
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Hudson Catholic over Kearny - Girls basketball recap

Soraya Ortiz lifted Hudson Catholic with 12 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in its 45-43 victory against Kearny in Jersey City. Janaya Meyers contributed with 11 points, five rebounds, two dimes and two steals for Hudson Catholic (10-8). Ava Hyams guided Kearny (12-8) with a game-high 17...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

McNair over BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Freshman Molly Brown had 25 points, six rebounds and six steals as McNair scored a 38-23 win over BelovED Charter in Jersey City. Brown is now averaging 18.4 points per game. Omayma Benhamed added six points and three steals for the winners. McNair (7-8) took charge immediately with an 18-4...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
185K+
Followers
95K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy