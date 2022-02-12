Deptford over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap

Christian Naylor had 23 points to help Northern Burlington to a 56-46 win over Bordentown on Monday in Bordentown. Northern Burlington outscored Bordentown 17-6 in the first quarter before the reverse happened in the second quarter, putting the teams tied at 23-23 at the half. Northern Burlington was down two at the end of the third, 37-35, before outscoring Bordentown 21-9 in the fourth quarter to win.

