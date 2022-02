This Thursday and Friday the Handley Theatre department will be performing a beloved Broadway Musical : Fiddler on the Roof. The story is set in a small village in Russian around 1905. It tells the story of Tevye- the village milkman who is “blessed” with a wife and five daughters. The musical moves through the love and lives of the family as several of the daughters begin to find husbands and Tevye and his wife Golde examine their own marriage. All of this set against the restless political background of the times. It contains sections which are tremendously funny as well as very poignant, all accompanied by an incredible music score with such songs as “Tradition”, If I Were a Rich Man “ and “Far From the Home I Love” and many more.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO