Form 4 NMI Holdings, Inc. For: Feb 09 Filed by: Pollitzer Adam

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ATAKU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chairman and CEO, Zachary Wang, Co-vice Chairwoman and COO, Cathryn Chen, Co-vice Chairman and CFO, Yida Gao as well as additional Board Members Max Baucus, Jim Woolery, Sam Yam, Alec Hartman, and Paul Asquith, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share, one redeemable warrant and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one class A ordinary share. Each redeemable warrants entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share, and each ten (10) rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one Class A ordinary share at the closing of a business combination. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per whole share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "ATAKU" beginning on February 7, 2022. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "ATAK," "ATAKW," and "ATAKR," respectively. The offering is expected to close on February 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO