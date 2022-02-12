Former Ware County High School star set to play in Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl 56 Champions and a graduate from Vineland High School here in New Jersey is a member of the World Champions:. Jamil Demby was drafted by the Rams in the Sixth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, a draft pick that was sent by the Dallas Cowboys to the Rams in exchange for former First Round Pick Wide Receiver Tavon Austin. Demby has started one game and appeared in six others during his NFL career with the Rams. This season he was on the Reserve/Injured list and he was also on the roster during the Rams' previous Super Bowl under Head Coach Sean McVay when they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.

