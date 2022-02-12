ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Ware County High School star set to play in Super Bowl

First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErnest Jones former high school coach says he'll...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
abcnews4.com

Community mourning former Berkeley High School star basketball player

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Berkeley High School star basketball player Ishan White passed away Saturday. He was 21. Berkeley Men's Basketball and New Mexico State athletics officials confirmed his death. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Berkeley Stags community," Berkeley...
SAINT STEPHEN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Jones
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
WKYC

LeBron James talks to high school self in Crypto.com Super Bowl ad

AKRON, Ohio — The year is 2003. Headphones still come with a cord, flip phones are seen as "advanced," and the nation was just beginning to learn the name of a "Kid from Akron." Yes, 2003 marked LeBron James' senior year at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, when he...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#American Football
Refinery29

The Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Blackity-Black, But We’ve (Still) Got Beef With The NFL

For the first time in its almost 60-year run, hip-hop took center stage at the Super Bowl half-time show, resulting in a performance that may go down in history as one of the sporting events’ best ever. But even though the league pulled out all the stops to make sure that this game was one worth tuning into, we’re still giving the NFL a mean ‘ol side eye — we haven’t forgotten the league’s history of misogyny and anti-Blackness.
NFL
KENS 5

Bengals and Rams set to play in one of the hottest Super Bowls ever

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bengals and Rams fans won't need hoodies for the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. High temperatures will peak in the low-mid 80s with plentiful sunshine in Southern Carolina, setting up for one of the hottest Super Bowls on record. Los Angeles and Cincinnati will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Former Florida State star completes miraculous comeback with Super Bowl victory

There are some stories in sports that are simply surreal and that's exactly the case with former Florida State star and current Los Angeles Rams running back, Cam Akers. The second-year pro was primed to break out in 2022 as one of the rising young talents in the NFL. Unfortunately, it was announced that Akers tore his Achilles on July 23 and his availability for the season was in doubt. Normally, it takes nine to 12 months to recover from an injury of that much significance.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Super Bowl LVI: Former Clemson Tiger Will Be Playing for His Dad

View the original article to see embedded media. D.J. Reader can talk about his dad and smile. He can recall how great his father, David, was and what he has meant to him in his life. “He was truly a hero in my eyes,” D.J. said. “Everybody has their version...
NFL
The Ringer

The Super Bowl Halftime Recap and a Talk With Timothy Ware-Hill

With Super Bowl Sunday behind us, Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay vent their distaste for the current state of big game commercials (8:05) before discussing the concern around drill music and a related rise in violence (12:25). Plus, the memorable halftime performance gets a recap (30:19), and Timothy Ware-Hill joins to discuss a problematic situation (43:02).
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

Five Former Florida Gators Set to Compete in Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 P.M. on Sunday and plenty of spectators will have a variety of rooting interests. For some, the Florida Gators participating in the contest will be ones to watch and cheer for as they seek to accomplish something that becomes everyone's goal prior to the season - to win a Super Bowl.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Vineland, NJ High School Graduate is now a Super Bowl Champion

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl 56 Champions and a graduate from Vineland High School here in New Jersey is a member of the World Champions:. Jamil Demby was drafted by the Rams in the Sixth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, a draft pick that was sent by the Dallas Cowboys to the Rams in exchange for former First Round Pick Wide Receiver Tavon Austin. Demby has started one game and appeared in six others during his NFL career with the Rams. This season he was on the Reserve/Injured list and he was also on the roster during the Rams' previous Super Bowl under Head Coach Sean McVay when they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.
NFL
First Coast News

3 Rams head to Disneyland following Super Bowl victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams became the second team in history to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium, behind – of course – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like the Bucs and many teams before, they celebrated at a Disney theme park.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy