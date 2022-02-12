Former Ware County High School star set to play in Super Bowl

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Berkeley High School star basketball player Ishan White passed away Saturday. He was 21. Berkeley Men's Basketball and New Mexico State athletics officials confirmed his death. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Berkeley Stags community," Berkeley...
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
Cooper Kupp's 11-yard touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford had some historical significance to it, as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver caught his 21st touchdown of the season (including postseason). Kupp became just the third player in NFL history to have 21 touchdown receptions in a season, joining Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.
AKRON, Ohio — The year is 2003. Headphones still come with a cord, flip phones are seen as "advanced," and the nation was just beginning to learn the name of a "Kid from Akron." Yes, 2003 marked LeBron James' senior year at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, when he...
Look for a few of Los Angeles Rams to play their last snap for them as Super Bowl champions. While the 2021 Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl 56 champions, not everyone from this team will be back next year. Not including a handful of players who are riding off...
LOS ANGELES — Super Bowl LVI is expected to be one of the three most blistering in NFL history – and it could actually break the record for hottest of them all, according to CBS Sports. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams kick off at 3:30 p.m....
For the first time in its almost 60-year run, hip-hop took center stage at the Super Bowl half-time show, resulting in a performance that may go down in history as one of the sporting events’ best ever. But even though the league pulled out all the stops to make sure that this game was one worth tuning into, we’re still giving the NFL a mean ‘ol side eye — we haven’t forgotten the league’s history of misogyny and anti-Blackness.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bengals and Rams fans won't need hoodies for the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. High temperatures will peak in the low-mid 80s with plentiful sunshine in Southern Carolina, setting up for one of the hottest Super Bowls on record. Los Angeles and Cincinnati will...
There are some stories in sports that are simply surreal and that's exactly the case with former Florida State star and current Los Angeles Rams running back, Cam Akers. The second-year pro was primed to break out in 2022 as one of the rising young talents in the NFL. Unfortunately, it was announced that Akers tore his Achilles on July 23 and his availability for the season was in doubt. Normally, it takes nine to 12 months to recover from an injury of that much significance.
View the original article to see embedded media. D.J. Reader can talk about his dad and smile. He can recall how great his father, David, was and what he has meant to him in his life. “He was truly a hero in my eyes,” D.J. said. “Everybody has their version...
With Super Bowl Sunday behind us, Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay vent their distaste for the current state of big game commercials (8:05) before discussing the concern around drill music and a related rise in violence (12:25). Plus, the memorable halftime performance gets a recap (30:19), and Timothy Ware-Hill joins to discuss a problematic situation (43:02).
The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 P.M. on Sunday and plenty of spectators will have a variety of rooting interests. For some, the Florida Gators participating in the contest will be ones to watch and cheer for as they seek to accomplish something that becomes everyone's goal prior to the season - to win a Super Bowl.
The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl 56 Champions and a graduate from Vineland High School here in New Jersey is a member of the World Champions:. Jamil Demby was drafted by the Rams in the Sixth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft, a draft pick that was sent by the Dallas Cowboys to the Rams in exchange for former First Round Pick Wide Receiver Tavon Austin. Demby has started one game and appeared in six others during his NFL career with the Rams. This season he was on the Reserve/Injured list and he was also on the roster during the Rams' previous Super Bowl under Head Coach Sean McVay when they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53.
The New Orleans Saints are cheering on a number of their old teammates in Super Bowl LVI, a matchup featuring several prominent former Saints starters like Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and safety Vonn Bell, as well as ex-New York Giants draft bust Eli Apple who briefly joined the black and gold.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams became the second team in history to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium, behind – of course – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like the Bucs and many teams before, they celebrated at a Disney theme park.
