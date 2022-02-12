MU Research Reactor ups radioisotope production to off-set increased demand

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Editor's note: this article previously contained incorrect information about the number of patient doses produced each week.

The University of Missouri Research Reactor, or MURR, in Columbia is the only one of its kind in the country. It makes radioisotopes used to test for and treat various cancers.

There is another nuclear reactor in Europe that makes the same kind of isotopes, but it's undergoing an unscheduled maintenance and it's unclear when it'll be done. Because of this, MURR is increasing its production to make up for the loss from the European facility.

The use of radioisotopes in cancer diagnosis and treatment has significantly increased the length and quality of life for cancer patients.

"Columbia Missouri is the worldwide supplier of radioisotopes that go into liver cancer, prostate cancer, and bone cancer drugs," said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System, about MURR.

Dr. David Robertson, executive director of MURR, tells ABC 17 up to four extra production shifts a week. Each week, MURR produces between 1,000 and 2,000 patient doses.

"The first week we had had to do that it was in with a pandemic and in the middle of a blizzard, and the staff all stepped up," Robertson said.

Radioisotopes have a short shelf-life. They have to be used as soon as possible and cannot be stored. Isotopes are shipped in large metal containers to keep the radioactivity inside and prevent the isotopes from getting shaken up. The largest containers can be as heavy as 700 pounds.

With a staff of 220 and constant recruiting and training, Robertson tells ABC 17 MURR is prepared to handle the extra shifts.

"I think it's fair to say that it's extra work on them, but they're very dedicated to helping cancer patients," Robertson said. "They've been very cooperative on the increased workload.

