ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Police activity shuts down traffic along Desert Inn underpass, investigation ongoing

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an incident that impacted traffic near the Desert Inn arterial underpass near the Las Vegas Strip.

Initially, police responded to the area after a caller reported a person waving a possible firearm near the area. Police later determined that no firearm was involved. No other information has been released on the incident.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3LmZ_0eCLV2aO00
    (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POnll_0eCLV2aO00
    (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LW3qG_0eCLV2aO00
    (KLAS)

Around 3:50 p.m. officers responded by temporarily shutting down lanes of traffic to east and westbound traffic at Desert Inn.

No information on any arrests at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing, traffic has re-opened in both directions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert Inn#Police#Underpass#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
8 News Now

Fallen trooper inspires organ donation drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Donor Network hosted a drive in memory of fallen Trooper Micah May Monday morning.  Last July, May was struck and killed by a suspect in a pursuit on I-15. Through the gift of organ donation, the fallen trooper saved the lives of three people.  “He gave so much. The […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy