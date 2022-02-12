Huntsville man killed in Huntsville-metro motorcycle accident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A motorcycle accident in the Maysville area Friday afternoon has claimed the life of one man.

Don Webster with HEMSI told News 19 the accident involving a motorcycle and a truck occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Webster said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Saturday morning, Alabama State Troopers identified the man as Tracy G. Cooper, 53.

They said Cooper’s 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2002 Ford F150.

Webster added the crash occurred near the intersection of Ryland Pike and Cooper Drive.

There were no other injuries reported in this accident.

