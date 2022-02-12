ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville man killed in Huntsville-metro motorcycle accident

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dF9P5_0eCLV0ow00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A motorcycle accident in the Maysville area Friday afternoon has claimed the life of one man.

Don Webster with HEMSI told News 19 the accident involving a motorcycle and a truck occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Webster said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Saturday morning, Alabama State Troopers identified the man as Tracy G. Cooper, 53.

Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in

They said Cooper’s 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2002 Ford F150.

Webster added the crash occurred near the intersection of Ryland Pike and Cooper Drive.

There were no other injuries reported in this accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Huntsville, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Webster
Person
Tracy G
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Canada#Traffic Accident#Alabama State Troopers#Harley Davidson#Ford F150#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy