MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many of us have been doing a lot more online shopping since the start of the pandemic, and some have noticed those boxes are getting bigger and bigger, even if the items ordered are the same size. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, one lawmaker in New Jersey says enough is enough. We’ve all been there. You order some tiny item online, and for some reason, it shows up in a huge box. “It’s just wasteful,” Montclair resident Jane Nevin said. It’s a waste of cardboard and packing materials inside, and it drives some people crazy. “So unnecessary. It does bother me,”...

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO