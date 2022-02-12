ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Jones to serve as Senate ‘sherpa’ for Biden’s Supreme Court pick

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will serve as the Senate guide – sometimes known as a “sherpa” – for President Biden’s yet-to-be-revealed Supreme Court nominee.

According to CBS News , Jones will serve as a guide to the nominee and escort them to meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings. Sherpas usually have some level of familiarity with the Senate and its members.

Who’s who among some possible top Supreme Court picks

Jones served as Alabama’s U.S. Senator from 2018 to 2021. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama during the late nineties, where he oversaw the prosecution against two members of the Ku Klux Klan for the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church.

In a tweet this week, Jones said he was “incredibly honored to be part of President Biden’s confirmation team for this historic Supreme Court nomination.”

Previous sherpas for former President Trump’s nominees were also former U.S. Senators, Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire for Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Arizona’s Jon Kyl for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

President Biden has stated on multiple occasions that he will fulfill his campaign promise of nominating the first Black woman to the high court. Whomever the nominee is will replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Those frequently mentioned for the seat include D.C. Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and South Carolina District Judge J. Michelle Childs. The Hill reported this week that Biden had narrowed his search to four names.

Washington Examiner

State attorneys general are reining in a lawless Biden administration

Since its adoption, the Constitution has expected states to provide a check on the federal government. Those checks are often delivered by the states’ chief law enforcement officials. State attorneys general such as ourselves are sworn to uphold the law and to act as the tip of the spear...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Ayotte
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Leondra Kruger
Person
Jon Kyl
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
CBS Chicago

Senator Dick Durbin Responds To Critics Of President Biden’s Promise To Put First Black Woman On The Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois senator Dick Durbin is pushing back against critics of President Joe Biden’s vow to put the first black woman on the supreme court. Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last week — opening the door for President Biden’s first pick. Senator Durbin heads up the committee that will hold the hearing for the nominee. “Let’s face the reality here. We had 115 Supreme Court Justices in the history of the United States. 108 have been white men. I really think there is room for us to consider not only women, but women of color to fill these vacancies.,” he said. Senator Durbin says the new nominee could be confirmed by early April.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Senate Republicans split on how to approach Biden's Supreme Court vacancy

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are torn about how to approach the impending Supreme Court vacancy under President Joe Biden, with some launching attacks out of the gate even as others voice openness to supporting his yet-to-be-named nominee. Numerous Republicans have criticized Biden's campaign promise to pick a Black woman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxb.com

Senate Judiciary Committee to Move Quickly After President Biden Announces Supreme Court Pick

The Senate Judiciary Committee will move quickly once President Biden announces his pick to replace justice Stephen Breyer. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois said ‘We’ll be ready from a staff viewpoint and logistic viewpoint, but the decision starts with the president as it should.’…’When he chooses a nominee and sends it to the senate, then we’re off and running.” Senator Lindsey Graham praised possible supreme court nominee South Carolina U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs as ‘qualified by every measure’ and ‘one of the most decent people I’ve ever met.’ He also said ‘I can’t think of a better person for Biden to consider for the Supreme Court. She has wide support in our state and is considered to be a fair-minded, highly gifted jurist.’
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law.com

Get to Know Leondra Kruger, Biden's Potential Supreme Court Pick

Take a look at Leondra Kruger's headline-making moves, from becoming the first justice to have a baby while serving on the state's high court to her latest court opinion. California Supreme Court Associate Justice Leondra Kruger has emerged as a potential Biden Administration pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court. Take a look at Kruger’s headline-making moves, from becoming the first justice to have a baby while serving on the state’s high court to her latest court opinion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
