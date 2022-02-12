Doug Jones to serve as Senate ‘sherpa’ for Biden’s Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Former U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will serve as the Senate guide – sometimes known as a “sherpa” – for President Biden’s yet-to-be-revealed Supreme Court nominee.

According to CBS News , Jones will serve as a guide to the nominee and escort them to meetings with senators ahead of confirmation hearings. Sherpas usually have some level of familiarity with the Senate and its members.

Jones served as Alabama’s U.S. Senator from 2018 to 2021. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama during the late nineties, where he oversaw the prosecution against two members of the Ku Klux Klan for the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church.

In a tweet this week, Jones said he was “incredibly honored to be part of President Biden’s confirmation team for this historic Supreme Court nomination.”

Previous sherpas for former President Trump’s nominees were also former U.S. Senators, Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire for Justice Neil Gorsuch, and Arizona’s Jon Kyl for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

President Biden has stated on multiple occasions that he will fulfill his campaign promise of nominating the first Black woman to the high court. Whomever the nominee is will replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Those frequently mentioned for the seat include D.C. Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and South Carolina District Judge J. Michelle Childs. The Hill reported this week that Biden had narrowed his search to four names.

