Local woman becomes part of virtual walking world record

NEWPORT — A lifelong love of reading and writing has turned into a career for an area woman. The second novel by Tammy Leatherman of Newport, “Arseways: An Irish tale of Sins, Scams and Secrets,” has recently been published. The dark comedy, set in Dublin during the 1920s, is a tale about the O’Sullivan clan — an Irish Catholic family who each have a weakness they struggle with. “They are ‘love to hate’ characters,” explained Leatherman. “You won’t like what they are doing, but you do kind of like them and are rooting for them. Those were some desperate times that called for desperate measures, and that’s when things went arseways because maybe those weren’t the best decisions to make. Hopefully there is someone in the book everyone can relate to.”

NEWPORT, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO