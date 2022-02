I love divorce. I know, I know; this sounds like one of those clicky openers designed to get people to yell at me, but let me explain. My parents split up when I was eight-years-old, shortly after we relocated to New York City from Rome, and while I certainly wasn’t a fan of the concept at the time – except for the promise of two Christmases, which my parents royally botched one year by accidentally getting me the same thing – now, two decades later, I can honestly say that it was not just the right move for our family, but a game-changer in terms of how I approach my own romantic relationships.

