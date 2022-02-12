ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

College baseball: BPCC improves to 6-1 with series-opening win against Dallas College-Eastfield

By Russell Hedges
bossierpress.com
 3 days ago

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers opened a three-game series against Dallas College-Eastfield with a 12-7 victory Friday in Mesquite, Texas. BPCC improved to 6-1. The teams will...

bossierpress.com

