College baseball: BPCC improves to 6-1 with series-opening win against Dallas College-Eastfield

It’s February 9th, and the MLB and MLBPA are still acting like Drake and Kanye West. The two sides are feuding over a collective bargaining agreement instead of getting ready for Spring Training. How will you fill the void of baseball betting? The good news is you don’t have to go without! Sportsbooks are releasing College World Series betting odds left and right to make up for the fact that the start of the MLB season is nowhere in sight. I am claiming that 2022 is “The Year of College Baseball.” This is huge news for the College World Series (CWS), college baseball betting, and college baseball in general. With new college baseball rankings, released sportsbooks are capitalizing on the newfound interest in the game. So far Circa Sports, Barstool, and DraftKings are the first sportsbooks to take action and release College World Series betting odds and futures.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO