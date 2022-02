We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. In NASCAR’s top series, repeating as champion has never been easy - no driver has done it since the great Jimmie Johnson won five consecutive titles from 2006-2010. Top contenders are typically left playing catch-up to those who were able to turn their focus to the following season months in advance. And now, Kyle Larson has another obstacle: A next-generation car that in many ways is a radical departure from its predecessor.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO