Former Colts center Jeff Saturday to headline free Night of Hope

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former Pro Bowl Colts center Jeff Saturday will appear in Fort Wayne on Monday, April 25.

The current ESPN analyst will headline “Night of Hope” for the NE Indiana Fellowship of Christian Athletes .

The event will take place in the Expo Center at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Tickets are free with preregistration.

Previous speakers for “Night of Hope” include Tim Tebow, Mike Singletary, Jim Kelly and Kirk Cousins.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.